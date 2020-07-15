Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:MFG Stock Is Going Next

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG) is -18.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.96 and a high of $3.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The MFG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $2.71 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.57% off the consensus price target high of $4.24 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -12.5% lower than the price target low of $2.24 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.52, the stock is 1.47% and 4.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 2.02% at the moment leaves the stock -7.91% off its SMA200. MFG registered -13.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4979 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5579.

The stock witnessed a 0.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.00%, and is 2.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.72% over the week and 2.90% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 5.68. Distance from 52-week low is 28.90% and -21.25% from its 52-week high.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) Top Institutional Holders

125 institutions hold shares in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG), with institutional investors hold 0.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.68B, and float is at 12.68B with Short Float at 0.00%. Institutions hold 0.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Parametric Portfolio Associates with over 12.79 million shares valued at $29.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.10% of the MFG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Northern Trust Corporation with 10.9 million shares valued at $25.17 million to account for 0.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are LMR Partners LLP which holds 4.98 million shares representing 0.04% and valued at over $11.5 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.03% of the shares totaling 4.33 million with a market value of $10.0 million.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) that is trading -22.77% down over the past 12 months. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) is -18.63% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 25.45% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.19.