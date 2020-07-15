Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 21.74% Upside

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) is -23.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.89 and a high of $23.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The NTCO stock was last observed hovering at around $14.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $13.79 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.74% off the consensus price target high of $18.86 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -38.46% lower than the price target low of $10.66 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.76, the stock is -3.70% and 4.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.27% at the moment leaves the stock -5.90% off its SMA200. NTCO registered a loss of -29.50% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.74.

The stock witnessed a -6.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.04%, and is -0.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.53% over the week and 4.89% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 86.97% and -37.96% from its 52-week high.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/13/2020.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) Top Institutional Holders

30 institutions hold shares in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO), with institutional investors hold 1.59% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 1.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. with over 11.46 million shares valued at $112.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.93% of the NTCO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda with 5.29 million shares valued at $52.05 million to account for 0.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 4.42 million shares representing 0.74% and valued at over $43.52 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 0.66% of the shares totaling 3.93 million with a market value of $38.71 million.