New Big Money Means CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) Investors Could Reap Benefit

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE: COR) is 9.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $90.07 and a high of $128.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The COR stock was last observed hovering at around $121.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.26% off its average median price target of $123.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.76% off the consensus price target high of $139.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -22.66% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $122.66, the stock is 0.88% and 0.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 1.04% at the moment leaves the stock 5.63% off its SMA200. COR registered 4.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $121.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $116.18.

The stock witnessed a 2.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.58%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.09% over the week and 2.52% over the month.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) has around 242 employees, a market worth around $4.71B and $581.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 61.61 and Fwd P/E is 62.93. Profit margin for the company is 12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.18% and -4.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CoreSite Realty Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.45 with sales reaching $149.85M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.80% in year-over-year returns.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) Top Institutional Holders

516 institutions hold shares in CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR), with 474.17k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.25% while institutional investors hold 124.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.34M, and float is at 26.69M with Short Float at 5.19%. Institutions hold 123.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.48 million shares valued at $635.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.46% of the COR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.67 million shares valued at $425.37 million to account for 9.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 1.88 million shares representing 4.96% and valued at over $217.76 million, while Principal Financial Group, Inc. holds 4.15% of the shares totaling 1.57 million with a market value of $182.45 million.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) Insider Activity

A total of 122 insider transactions have happened at CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 95 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McCandless Derek, the company’s SVP, Legal and General Counsel. SEC filings show that McCandless Derek sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $125.05 per share for a total of $0.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24115.0 shares.

CoreSite Realty Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 28 that CRP IV AIV GP, L.L.C. (10% Owner) sold a total of 2,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 28 and was made at $124.56 per share for $249.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the COR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 28, Carlyle Realty III, GP, L.L.C. (10% Owner) disposed off 2,000,000 shares at an average price of $124.56 for $249.11 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR).

CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) that is trading 3.44% up over the past 12 months. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) is 2.11% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.13% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.77.