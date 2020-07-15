Positives for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) as stock gains in recent trading

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) is -2.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.92 and a high of $45.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The RBA stock was last observed hovering at around $41.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.64% off its average median price target of $45.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.16% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -13.3% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.92, the stock is 3.34% and 1.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 1.55% at the moment leaves the stock 2.69% off its SMA200. RBA registered 18.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.52.

The stock witnessed a 5.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.05%, and is 2.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.94% over the week and 2.15% over the month.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) has around 2400 employees, a market worth around $4.52B and $1.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.01 and Fwd P/E is 26.65. Profit margin for the company is 11.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.73% and -7.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.37 with sales reaching $350.82M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.00% year-over-year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) Top Institutional Holders

352 institutions hold shares in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA), with 253.34k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.23% while institutional investors hold 93.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 109.25M, and float is at 108.03M with Short Float at 0.79%. Institutions hold 93.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with over 11.07 million shares valued at $378.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.24% of the RBA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 10.37 million shares valued at $354.44 million to account for 9.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec which holds 6.25 million shares representing 5.78% and valued at over $213.63 million, while Janus Henderson Group PLC holds 5.71% of the shares totaling 6.18 million with a market value of $211.12 million.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JETER JAMES J, the company’s President, Sales U.S. SEC filings show that JETER JAMES J sold 4,284 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $43.50 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that ACKLEY MATTHEW (Chief Marketing Officer) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $43.60 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the RBA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 29, Werner Karl William (Ch. Op. & Supp. Dev. Officer) disposed off 57,683 shares at an average price of $43.07 for $2.48 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA).

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) that is trading -2.92% down over the past 12 months. eBay Inc. (EBAY) is 46.71% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 38.89% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.14.