Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY) is -12.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $195.34 and a high of $398.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The TDY stock was last observed hovering at around $295.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.52% off its average median price target of $357.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.14% off the consensus price target high of $375.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 2.19% higher than the price target low of $310.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $303.21, the stock is -2.48% and -8.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing 2.54% at the moment leaves the stock -9.32% off its SMA200. TDY registered 8.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $332.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $334.11.

The stock witnessed a -9.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.54%, and is 2.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.17% over the week and 3.46% over the month.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) has around 11790 employees, a market worth around $10.91B and $3.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.89 and Fwd P/E is 27.65. Profit margin for the company is 12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.22% and -24.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.80%).

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.99 with sales reaching $746.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.70% year-over-year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) Top Institutional Holders

616 institutions hold shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY), with 579.28k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.58% while institutional investors hold 87.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.60M, and float is at 36.12M with Short Float at 1.71%. Institutions hold 86.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.86 million shares valued at $1.44 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.25% of the TDY Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.42 million shares valued at $1.02 billion to account for 9.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 2.55 million shares representing 6.95% and valued at over $756.96 million, while Janus Henderson Group PLC holds 4.17% of the shares totaling 1.53 million with a market value of $454.56 million.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) Insider Activity

A total of 95 insider transactions have happened at Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 59 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that AUSTIN ROXANNE S sold 1,266 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $383.47 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7305.0 shares.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 28 that VanWees Jason (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 2,214 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 28 and was made at $366.57 per share for $0.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33350.0 shares of the TDY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 28, Bobb George C III (VP & President A&D Electronics) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $368.35 for $3.68 million. The insider now directly holds 8,741 shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY).

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading -3.27% down over the past 12 months. PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) is 12.37% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.04% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.09.