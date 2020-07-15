The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM) makes 7.10% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

The Boston Beer Company Inc. (NYSE: SAM) is 64.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $290.02 and a high of $607.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The SAM stock was last observed hovering at around $589.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 33.29% off its average median price target of $588.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.08% off the consensus price target high of $725.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -122.47% lower than the price target low of $280.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $622.93, the stock is 12.15% and 17.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 5.65% at the moment leaves the stock 49.54% off its SMA200. SAM registered 61.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 71.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $547.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $435.77.

The stock witnessed a 20.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.27%, and is 7.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.31% over the week and 4.02% over the month.

The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM) has around 2128 employees, a market worth around $7.46B and $1.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 80.77 and Fwd P/E is 46.62. Distance from 52-week low is 114.79% and 2.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.80%).

The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Boston Beer Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.45 with sales reaching $426.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 37.80% in year-over-year returns.

The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM) Top Institutional Holders

372 institutions hold shares in The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM), with 586.27k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.87% while institutional investors hold 96.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.07M, and float is at 8.74M with Short Float at 14.13%. Institutions hold 91.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 1.36 million shares valued at $498.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.05% of the SAM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.01 million shares valued at $372.18 million to account for 10.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.83 million shares representing 8.64% and valued at over $306.76 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 5.76% of the shares totaling 0.56 million with a market value of $204.51 million.

The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM) Insider Activity

A total of 409 insider transactions have happened at The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 373 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fisher Cynthia A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Fisher Cynthia A sold 240 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 07 at a price of $570.00 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42972.0 shares.

The Boston Beer Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 07 that KOCH C JAMES (Chairman) sold a total of 240 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 07 and was made at $570.00 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42972.0 shares of the SAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 26, KOCH C JAMES (Chairman) disposed off 1,116 shares at an average price of $566.95 for $0.63 million. The insider now directly holds 43,212 shares of The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM).

The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM): Who are the competitors?

Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU) is -47.62% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.54% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.12.