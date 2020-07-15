The incline in AppFolio Inc. (APPF) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) is 36.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $81.01 and a high of $180.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The APPF stock was last observed hovering at around $149.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $88.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -70.31% off the consensus price target high of $88.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -70.31% lower than the price target low of $88.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $149.87, the stock is -6.66% and 0.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.33% at the moment leaves the stock 26.23% off its SMA200. APPF registered 41.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $160.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $126.96.

The stock witnessed a -2.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.02%, and is -7.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.57% over the week and 4.37% over the month.

AppFolio Inc. (APPF) has around 1240 employees, a market worth around $5.13B and $271.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 154.03 and Fwd P/E is 176.11. Profit margin for the company is 12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.00% and -17.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.00%).

AppFolio Inc. (APPF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AppFolio Inc. (APPF) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AppFolio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $77.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 81.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.10% in year-over-year returns.

AppFolio Inc. (APPF) Top Institutional Holders

205 institutions hold shares in AppFolio Inc. (APPF), with 1.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.30% while institutional investors hold 81.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.18M, and float is at 15.76M with Short Float at 8.61%. Institutions hold 79.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Brown Capital Management, Inc. with over 1.82 million shares valued at $201.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.87% of the APPF Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Ashe Capital Management, LP with 1.79 million shares valued at $198.8 million to account for 10.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.52 million shares representing 9.12% and valued at over $169.1 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.58% of the shares totaling 1.1 million with a market value of $122.07 million.

AppFolio Inc. (APPF) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at AppFolio Inc. (APPF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KERR JANET, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KERR JANET sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 29 at a price of $158.34 per share for a total of $79170.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18259.0 shares.

AppFolio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Schauser Klaus (Director) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $162.45 per share for $4.87 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the APPF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, RAUTH WILLIAM R III (Director) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $130.28 for $2.61 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of AppFolio Inc. (APPF).

AppFolio Inc. (APPF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Qualys Inc. (QLYS) that is trading 20.35% up over the past 12 months. Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) is 8.59% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.41% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.66.