The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) picks momentum as shares rise 3.14%

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) is 34.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $76.50 and a high of $151.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The SMG stock was last observed hovering at around $139.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.84% off its average median price target of $143.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.97% off the consensus price target high of $170.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -5.04% lower than the price target low of $136.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $142.85, the stock is 7.10% and 4.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 2.76% at the moment leaves the stock 24.77% off its SMA200. SMG registered 40.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $135.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $120.35.

The stock witnessed a 7.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.13%, and is 3.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.76% over the week and 2.87% over the month.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) has around 5600 employees, a market worth around $7.85B and $3.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.85 and Fwd P/E is 22.86. Profit margin for the company is 9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.73% and -5.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.32 with sales reaching $1.31B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 415.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.60% in year-over-year returns.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Top Institutional Holders

536 institutions hold shares in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG), with 15.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.35% while institutional investors hold 92.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.70M, and float is at 40.23M with Short Float at 2.11%. Institutions hold 66.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.56 million shares valued at $467.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.22% of the SMG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.62 million shares valued at $371.02 million to account for 6.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC which holds 2.92 million shares representing 5.27% and valued at over $299.51 million, while First Eagle Investment Management, LLC holds 2.87% of the shares totaling 1.59 million with a market value of $163.01 million.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Insider Activity

A total of 193 insider transactions have happened at The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 129 and purchases happening 64 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hanft Adam, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hanft Adam sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 13 at a price of $140.00 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27445.0 shares.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 07 that Hanft Adam (Director) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 07 and was made at $138.00 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30445.0 shares of the SMG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 30, Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 35,100 shares at an average price of $133.50 for $4.69 million. The insider now directly holds 14,644,721 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG).

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII) that is trading -26.21% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 26.09% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.46.