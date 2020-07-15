These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE: IHG) is -30.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.39 and a high of $71.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The IHG stock was last observed hovering at around $47.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $50.04 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.65% off the consensus price target high of $64.61 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -46.36% lower than the price target low of $32.38 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.39, the stock is 0.64% and 1.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -0.21% at the moment leaves the stock -12.84% off its SMA200. IHG registered -31.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $50.79.

The stock witnessed a -2.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.47%, and is 0.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.16% over the week and 3.54% over the month.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) has around 14436 employees, a market worth around $8.50B and $4.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.65 and Fwd P/E is 18.02. Profit margin for the company is 8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.69% and -33.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.10%).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.30% this year.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) Top Institutional Holders

136 institutions hold shares in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG), with institutional investors hold 6.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 183.00M, and float is at 166.59M with Short Float at 0.61%. Institutions hold 6.72% of the Float.