Things appear to be looking up for JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) is -26.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.88 and a high of $42.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The JBGS stock was last observed hovering at around $29.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.05% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 8.72% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.21, the stock is -2.01% and -4.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing -0.38% at the moment leaves the stock -18.48% off its SMA200. JBGS registered -26.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.08.

The stock witnessed a -5.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.62%, and is 0.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.93% over the week and 3.11% over the month.

JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) has around 1017 employees, a market worth around $4.24B and $650.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.60. Profit margin for the company is 12.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.50% and -31.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.30%).

JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JBG SMITH Properties is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $135.71M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 31.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.90% in year-over-year returns.

JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Top Institutional Holders

371 institutions hold shares in JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS), with 4.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.43% while institutional investors hold 101.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 134.54M, and float is at 128.87M with Short Float at 1.23%. Institutions hold 98.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.75 million shares valued at $596.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.03% of the JBGS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 13.41 million shares valued at $426.82 million to account for 10.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Norges Bank Investment Management which holds 13.11 million shares representing 9.82% and valued at over $523.13 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 9.01% of the shares totaling 12.04 million with a market value of $383.3 million.

JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HALDEMAN CHARLES E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HALDEMAN CHARLES E bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $29.59 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 75000.0 shares.

JBG SMITH Properties disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Stewart Robert Alexander (Executive Vice Chairman) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $28.94 per share for $2.89 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 86290.0 shares of the JBGS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, HALDEMAN CHARLES E (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $33.86 for $0.34 million. The insider now directly holds 65,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS).

JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NEN) that is trading -9.70% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -38.89% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.75 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.9.