This Indicator Is Supporting Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is 31.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $415.00 and a high of $1145.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The CMG stock was last observed hovering at around $1088.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 14.1% off its average median price target of $1020.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.93% off the consensus price target high of $1450.00 offered by 35 analysts, but current levels are -75.08% lower than the price target low of $630.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1103.02, the stock is 3.80% and 8.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing 1.29% at the moment leaves the stock 29.80% off its SMA200. CMG registered 45.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1,047.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $872.37.

The stock witnessed a 11.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.45%, and is -0.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.97% over the week and 3.23% over the month.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) has around 83000 employees, a market worth around $30.70B and $5.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 92.40 and Fwd P/E is 57.77. Profit margin for the company is 5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 165.79% and -3.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.00%).

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) is a “Overweight”. 35 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 18 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $1.31B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 103.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.80% in year-over-year returns.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) Top Institutional Holders

917 institutions hold shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG), with 449.04k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.61% while institutional investors hold 93.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.79M, and float is at 27.45M with Short Float at 5.20%. Institutions hold 92.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.01 million shares valued at $1.97 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.78% of the CMG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.84 million shares valued at $1.2 billion to account for 6.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.81 million shares representing 6.47% and valued at over $1.18 billion, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 6.33% of the shares totaling 1.77 million with a market value of $1.16 billion.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) Insider Activity

A total of 161 insider transactions have happened at Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 121 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Niccol Brian R, the company’s Chairman, CEO. SEC filings show that Niccol Brian R sold 914 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 01 at a price of $1053.85 per share for a total of $0.96 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19079.0 shares.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that Baldocchi Albert S (Director) sold a total of 517 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $1059.13 per share for $0.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71689.0 shares of the CMG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, Baldocchi Albert S (Director) disposed off 542 shares at an average price of $1056.63 for $0.57 million. The insider now directly holds 72,206 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG).

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) that is trading 49.04% up over the past 12 months. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) is -48.50% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.67% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.39.