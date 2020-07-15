Top attractive stock of the week – Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY)

Casey’s General Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) is -1.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $114.01 and a high of $181.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The CASY stock was last observed hovering at around $153.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.25% off its average median price target of $171.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.44% off the consensus price target high of $196.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -1.26% lower than the price target low of $154.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $155.94, the stock is 3.14% and 1.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 1.46% at the moment leaves the stock -1.97% off its SMA200. CASY registered -2.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $155.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $155.98.

The stock witnessed a 3.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.16%, and is 3.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.45% over the week and 2.78% over the month.

Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) has around 17282 employees, a market worth around $5.64B and $9.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.97 and Fwd P/E is 22.30. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.78% and -14.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.40%).

Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Casey’s General Stores Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/14/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.02 with sales reaching $2.07B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -21.10% in year-over-year returns.

Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) Top Institutional Holders

500 institutions hold shares in Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY), with 153.66k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.42% while institutional investors hold 87.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.12M, and float is at 36.68M with Short Float at 3.85%. Institutions hold 87.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 5.07 million shares valued at $671.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.76% of the CASY Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.08 million shares valued at $541.12 million to account for 11.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.22 million shares representing 8.73% and valued at over $426.05 million, while ClearBridge Investments, LLC holds 3.70% of the shares totaling 1.36 million with a market value of $180.51 million.

Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bridgewater Diane C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bridgewater Diane C sold 905 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 19 at a price of $155.15 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13133.0 shares.

Casey’s General Stores Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that Johnson Brian Joseph (SVP, Store Development) sold a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $168.07 per share for $1.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10817.0 shares of the CASY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, Walljasper William J (Senior VP and CFO) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $163.99 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 21,581 shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY).

Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) that is trading 36.60% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -26.24% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.78.