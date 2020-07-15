What should you know before buying stock in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ: DSGX) is 21.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.35 and a high of $56.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The DSGX stock was last observed hovering at around $52.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.51% off its average median price target of $47.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.05% off the consensus price target high of $61.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -43.94% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.82, the stock is -1.41% and 6.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.97% at the moment leaves the stock 21.31% off its SMA200. DSGX registered 38.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.68.

The stock witnessed a 5.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.76%, and is -6.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.72% over the week and 2.97% over the month.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) has around 1334 employees, a market worth around $4.42B and $331.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 107.29 and Fwd P/E is 72.88. Profit margin for the company is 12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 112.81% and -8.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.12 with sales reaching $81.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.50% year-over-year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) Top Institutional Holders

264 institutions hold shares in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX), with 51.34k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.06% while institutional investors hold 91.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 84.16M, and float is at 84.10M with Short Float at 1.64%. Institutions hold 91.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 12.72 million shares valued at $437.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.12% of the DSGX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Primecap Management Company with 6.55 million shares valued at $225.39 million to account for 7.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd which holds 4.44 million shares representing 5.28% and valued at over $152.71 million, while Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds 4.89% of the shares totaling 4.12 million with a market value of $141.66 million.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is trading -3.91% down over the past 12 months. Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) is 19.09% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.42% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.14.