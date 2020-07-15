Which Institutions Own Shares In LHC Group Inc. (LHCG)?

LHC Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) is 29.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $100.00 and a high of $185.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The LHCG stock was last observed hovering at around $174.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.17% off its average median price target of $176.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.9% off the consensus price target high of $220.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -15.12% lower than the price target low of $155.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $178.43, the stock is 4.00% and 12.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 2.39% at the moment leaves the stock 29.23% off its SMA200. LHCG registered 45.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $166.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $145.02.

The stock witnessed a 14.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.66%, and is 0.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.83% over the week and 3.56% over the month.

LHC Group Inc. (LHCG) has around 15170 employees, a market worth around $5.61B and $2.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 56.38 and Fwd P/E is 32.55. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.43% and -3.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

LHC Group Inc. (LHCG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LHC Group Inc. (LHCG) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LHC Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.79 with sales reaching $491.66M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.10% in year-over-year returns.

LHC Group Inc. (LHCG) Top Institutional Holders

414 institutions hold shares in LHC Group Inc. (LHCG), with 1.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.31% while institutional investors hold 100.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.02M, and float is at 30.01M with Short Float at 3.44%. Institutions hold 95.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.35 million shares valued at $750.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.95% of the LHCG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.09 million shares valued at $433.81 million to account for 9.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 1.77 million shares representing 5.61% and valued at over $248.59 million, while FMR, LLC holds 5.41% of the shares totaling 1.71 million with a market value of $239.4 million.

LHC Group Inc. (LHCG) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at LHC Group Inc. (LHCG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 13 times.

LHC Group Inc. (LHCG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chemed Corporation (CHE) that is trading 22.98% up over the past 12 months. Amedisys Inc. (AMED) is 64.90% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.54% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.4.