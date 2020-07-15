Who are the Institutional Holders in PRA Health Sciences Inc. (PRAH)?

PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAH) is -12.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.67 and a high of $113.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The PRAH stock was last observed hovering at around $93.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.2% off its average median price target of $103.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.11% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -7.86% lower than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $97.07, the stock is 1.70% and 0.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 3.41% at the moment leaves the stock -0.70% off its SMA200. PRAH registered -2.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $98.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $95.59.

The stock witnessed a 2.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.39%, and is 1.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.12% over the week and 3.41% over the month.

PRA Health Sciences Inc. (PRAH) has around 17500 employees, a market worth around $6.26B and $3.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.47 and Fwd P/E is 17.30. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.45% and -14.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.70%).

PRA Health Sciences Inc. (PRAH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PRA Health Sciences Inc. (PRAH) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PRA Health Sciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.82 with sales reaching $716.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.20% in year-over-year returns.

PRA Health Sciences Inc. (PRAH) Top Institutional Holders

461 institutions hold shares in PRA Health Sciences Inc. (PRAH), with 157.4k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.25% while institutional investors hold 100.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 63.72M, and float is at 63.53M with Short Float at 2.24%. Institutions hold 99.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 7.38 million shares valued at $612.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.58% of the PRAH Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.0 million shares valued at $581.48 million to account for 10.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.28 million shares representing 9.85% and valued at over $521.27 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 8.99% of the shares totaling 5.73 million with a market value of $475.75 million.

PRA Health Sciences Inc. (PRAH) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at PRA Health Sciences Inc. (PRAH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bonello Michael J., the company’s EVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Bonello Michael J. sold 3,672 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 27 at a price of $87.97 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23328.0 shares.

PRA Health Sciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 06 that KKR Fund Holdings L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 6,666,684 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 06 and was made at $97.41 per share for $649.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29300.0 shares of the PRAH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 06, KKR PRA Investors L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 6,666,684 shares at an average price of $97.41 for $649.4 million. The insider now directly holds 29,300 shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc. (PRAH).

PRA Health Sciences Inc. (PRAH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN) that is trading 14.59% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -24.65% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.35.