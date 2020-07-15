Who is the Top Investor In Assurant Inc. (AIZ)?

Assurant Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is -22.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $76.27 and a high of $142.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The AIZ stock was last observed hovering at around $100.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.36% off its average median price target of $145.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.46% off the consensus price target high of $146.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 20.68% higher than the price target low of $128.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $101.53, the stock is -1.00% and -0.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 1.36% at the moment leaves the stock -13.89% off its SMA200. AIZ registered -9.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $104.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $112.93.

The stock witnessed a -5.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.72%, and is 2.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.66% over the week and 3.03% over the month.

Assurant Inc. (AIZ) has around 14200 employees, a market worth around $5.89B and $10.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.40 and Fwd P/E is 9.62. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.12% and -28.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

Assurant Inc. (AIZ) Analyst Forecasts

Assurant Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.13 with sales reaching $2.6B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.10% in year-over-year returns.

Assurant Inc. (AIZ) Top Institutional Holders

606 institutions hold shares in Assurant Inc. (AIZ), with 500.48k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.84% while institutional investors hold 98.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 60.60M, and float is at 59.06M with Short Float at 4.49%. Institutions hold 98.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.0 million shares valued at $729.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.74% of the AIZ Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 5.72 million shares valued at $595.33 million to account for 9.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.23 million shares representing 7.09% and valued at over $440.47 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 5.47% of the shares totaling 3.26 million with a market value of $339.38 million.

Assurant Inc. (AIZ) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at Assurant Inc. (AIZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KOCH CHARLES JOHN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KOCH CHARLES JOHN sold 1,897 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $131.28 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10583.0 shares.

Assurant Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 05 that KOCH CHARLES JOHN (Director) sold a total of 19,868 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 05 and was made at $130.32 per share for $2.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20380.0 shares of the AIZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, Schultz Tammy L. (EVP) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $132.00 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 9,136 shares of Assurant Inc. (AIZ).

Assurant Inc. (AIZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) that is trading -27.53% down over the past 12 months. CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) is -6.82% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -29.56% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.03.