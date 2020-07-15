Why Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (ACH) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (NYSE: ACH) is -22.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.60 and a high of $9.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The ACH stock was last observed hovering at around $6.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -123.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -123.67% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.71, the stock is 29.11% and 32.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 2.44% at the moment leaves the stock 1.19% off its SMA200. ACH registered -19.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.03.

The stock witnessed a 38.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.34%, and is 19.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.11% over the week and 2.16% over the month.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (ACH) has around 65507 employees, a market worth around $8.36B and $27.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 50.45. Profit margin for the company is 0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.87% and -26.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (ACH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (ACH) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.10% this year.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (ACH) Top Institutional Holders

41 institutions hold shares in Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (ACH), with institutional investors hold 1.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 680.91M, and float is at 429.49M with Short Float at 0.01%. Institutions hold 1.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Parametric Portfolio Associates with over 0.5 million shares valued at $2.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.31% of the ACH Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.48 million shares valued at $2.41 million to account for 0.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Northern Trust Corporation which holds 0.32 million shares representing 0.20% and valued at over $1.62 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.19% of the shares totaling 0.3 million with a market value of $1.49 million.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (ACH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alcoa Corporation (AA) that is trading -45.58% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -573.39% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.53.