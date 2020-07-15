Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)?

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) is -26.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.00 and a high of $257.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The RETA stock was last observed hovering at around $153.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.51% off its average median price target of $272.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.66% off the consensus price target high of $345.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 36.91% higher than the price target low of $237.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $149.52, the stock is -7.17% and -3.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing -2.29% at the moment leaves the stock -13.88% off its SMA200. RETA registered 74.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $153.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $172.18.

The stock witnessed a -8.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.64%, and is -3.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.14% over the week and 4.88% over the month.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) has around 220 employees, a market worth around $5.03B and $20.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 113.60% and -42.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.40%).

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.84 with sales reaching $1.04M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -228.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -83.80% year-over-year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) Top Institutional Holders

293 institutions hold shares in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA), with 1.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.24% while institutional investors hold 86.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.22M, and float is at 26.71M with Short Float at 13.30%. Institutions hold 82.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CPMG INC with over 3.06 million shares valued at $442.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.88% of the RETA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 3.02 million shares valued at $436.04 million to account for 10.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.24 million shares representing 7.95% and valued at over $323.28 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.54% of the shares totaling 2.12 million with a market value of $306.49 million.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Castellanos Elaine, the company’s VP, Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Castellanos Elaine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $143.97 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15146.0 shares.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Castellanos Elaine (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $194.32 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15146.0 shares of the RETA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Wilson Jason Douglas (Executive VP of Operations) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $203.26 for $2.03 million. The insider now directly holds 12,950 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA).

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is -11.58% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.69% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.27.