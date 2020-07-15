Why has Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (BSMX) dropped -3.08% in last trading?

Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (NYSE: BSMX) is -48.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.52 and a high of $8.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The BSMX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $4.45 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.77% off the consensus price target high of $7.65 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -7.12% lower than the price target low of $3.23 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.46, the stock is -5.36% and 2.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing -3.08% at the moment leaves the stock -34.75% off its SMA200. BSMX registered -55.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.6371 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.6790.

The stock witnessed a -5.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.90%, and is -5.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.63% over the week and 5.45% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 17.74 and Fwd P/E is 6.92. Distance from 52-week low is 37.30% and -56.80% from its 52-week high.

Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (BSMX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (BSMX) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $1.01B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.60% year-over-year.

Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (BSMX) Top Institutional Holders

97 institutions hold shares in Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (BSMX), with 193.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.30% while institutional investors hold 11.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.36B, and float is at 1.36B with Short Float at 0.01%. Institutions hold 10.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Banco Santander, S.A. with over 95.01 million shares valued at $307.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 46.60% of the BSMX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Franklin Resources, Inc with 16.84 million shares valued at $54.55 million to account for 8.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Macquarie Group Limited which holds 11.17 million shares representing 5.48% and valued at over $36.19 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 3.80% of the shares totaling 7.75 million with a market value of $25.11 million.