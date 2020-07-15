Why Shares of Pool Corporation (POOL) Are Going Crazy

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) is 32.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $160.35 and a high of $285.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The POOL stock was last observed hovering at around $276.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.1% off its average median price target of $261.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.21% off the consensus price target high of $300.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -13.92% lower than the price target low of $247.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $281.38, the stock is 4.89% and 11.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 1.85% at the moment leaves the stock 28.53% off its SMA200. POOL registered 51.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $264.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $225.09.

The stock witnessed a 11.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.05%, and is 3.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.94% over the week and 2.83% over the month.

Pool Corporation (POOL) has around 4500 employees, a market worth around $11.26B and $3.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.26 and Fwd P/E is 38.67. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.48% and -1.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.90%).

Pool Corporation (POOL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pool Corporation (POOL) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pool Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.05 with sales reaching $1.14B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.80% in year-over-year returns.

Pool Corporation (POOL) Top Institutional Holders

565 institutions hold shares in Pool Corporation (POOL), with 1.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.26% while institutional investors hold 99.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.13M, and float is at 38.64M with Short Float at 2.10%. Institutions hold 96.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.78 million shares valued at $743.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.46% of the POOL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.61 million shares valued at $710.24 million to account for 9.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC which holds 1.82 million shares representing 4.56% and valued at over $358.17 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 4.52% of the shares totaling 1.81 million with a market value of $355.51 million.

Pool Corporation (POOL) Insider Activity

A total of 97 insider transactions have happened at Pool Corporation (POOL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 62 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PEREZ DE LA MESA MANUEL J, the company’s VICE CHAIRMAN. SEC filings show that PEREZ DE LA MESA MANUEL J sold 14,824 shares of the company’s common stock on May 29 at a price of $266.78 per share for a total of $3.95 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60289.0 shares.

Pool Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 28 that PEREZ DE LA MESA MANUEL J (VICE CHAIRMAN) sold a total of 15,878 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 28 and was made at $262.20 per share for $4.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60289.0 shares of the POOL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, PEREZ DE LA MESA MANUEL J (VICE CHAIRMAN) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $247.76 for $4.96 million. The insider now directly holds 60,289 shares of Pool Corporation (POOL).

Pool Corporation (POOL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boise Cascade Company (BCC) that is trading 59.29% up over the past 12 months. Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP) is -56.51% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -40.27% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.9.