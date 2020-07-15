Why should you buy stock in Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA)?

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA) is 23.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.01 and a high of $107.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The PEGA stock was last observed hovering at around $99.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.88% off its average median price target of $116.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.96% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 5.34% higher than the price target low of $104.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $98.45, the stock is 0.38% and 4.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing -0.89% at the moment leaves the stock 19.20% off its SMA200. PEGA registered 27.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $97.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $86.11.

The stock witnessed a 6.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.12%, and is -1.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.09% over the week and 3.35% over the month.

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) has around 5155 employees, a market worth around $7.97B and $964.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 198.89. Profit margin for the company is -9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 159.01% and -8.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.80%).

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pegasystems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.23 with sales reaching $225.71M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -995.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.10% in year-over-year returns.

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Top Institutional Holders

289 institutions hold shares in Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA), with 40.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 51.08% while institutional investors hold 96.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 79.81M, and float is at 37.44M with Short Float at 4.99%. Institutions hold 46.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bares Capital Management Inc with over 4.04 million shares valued at $287.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.04% of the PEGA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.68 million shares valued at $262.25 million to account for 4.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Luxor Capital Group, LP which holds 3.49 million shares representing 4.36% and valued at over $248.52 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.56% of the shares totaling 2.05 million with a market value of $146.32 million.

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Insider Activity

A total of 193 insider transactions have happened at Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 119 and purchases happening 74 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Trefler Leon, the company’s SVP, Global Customer Success. SEC filings show that Trefler Leon sold 2,627 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 01 at a price of $102.58 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10977.0 shares.

Pegasystems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 01 that STILLWELL KENNETH (CFO, SVP) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 01 and was made at $101.36 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9276.0 shares of the PEGA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, KOUNINIS EFSTATHIOS A (VP of Finance & CAO) disposed off 613 shares at an average price of $97.46 for $59742.0. The insider now directly holds 564 shares of Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA).

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) that is trading 18.56% up over the past 12 months. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is -3.91% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.42% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.16.