Why Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK) is the topic of conversation today

Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE: WBK) is -26.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.98 and a high of $20.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The WBK stock was last observed hovering at around $12.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $12.83 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.29% off the consensus price target high of $16.47 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -33.08% lower than the price target low of $9.37 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.47, the stock is 0.21% and 7.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 0.73% at the moment leaves the stock -15.08% off its SMA200. WBK registered -36.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.96.

The stock witnessed a 1.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.25%, and is 0.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.99% over the week and 2.25% over the month.

Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK) has around 30913 employees, a market worth around $45.09B and $21.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.44 and Fwd P/E is 11.89. Profit margin for the company is 15.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.27% and -39.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Westpac Banking Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.50% this year.

Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK) Top Institutional Holders

152 institutions hold shares in Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK), with institutional investors hold 0.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.57B, and float is at 3.44B with Short Float at 0.03%. Institutions hold 0.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Northern Trust Corporation with over 3.03 million shares valued at $31.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.08% of the WBK Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Parametric Portfolio Associates with 2.97 million shares valued at $30.42 million to account for 0.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 2.75 million shares representing 0.08% and valued at over $28.19 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 0.05% of the shares totaling 1.64 million with a market value of $16.78 million.

Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) that is trading -23.72% down over the past 12 months. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is -12.86% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -68.42% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.4.