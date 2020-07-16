A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Itron Inc. (ITRI)

Itron Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) is -17.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.48 and a high of $88.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The ITRI stock was last observed hovering at around $66.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.43%.

Currently trading at $68.95, the stock is 3.96% and 6.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 3.65% at the moment leaves the stock -4.90% off its SMA200. ITRI registered 13.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $66.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $69.73.

The stock witnessed a 1.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.72%, and is 4.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.91% over the week and 3.94% over the month.

Itron Inc. (ITRI) has around 7900 employees, a market worth around $2.72B and $2.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.28 and Fwd P/E is 19.87. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.33% and -21.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

Itron Inc. (ITRI) Analyst Forecasts

Itron Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.2 with sales reaching $484.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 148.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -19.00% in year-over-year returns.

Itron Inc. (ITRI) Top Institutional Holders

399 institutions hold shares in Itron Inc. (ITRI), with 501.35k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.25% while institutional investors hold 102.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.04M, and float is at 39.70M with Short Float at 2.34%. Institutions hold 100.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.03 million shares valued at $280.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.51% of the ITRI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.02 million shares valued at $224.67 million to account for 10.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Impax Asset Management Group Plc which holds 2.21 million shares representing 5.50% and valued at over $123.44 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 4.34% of the shares totaling 1.75 million with a market value of $97.46 million.

Itron Inc. (ITRI) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Itron Inc. (ITRI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Reeves Donald L. III, the company’s SVP Outcomes. SEC filings show that Reeves Donald L. III sold 379 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 02 at a price of $66.60 per share for a total of $25241.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5450.0 shares.

Itron Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 22 that Hooper Joan S (SVP & CFO) sold a total of 485 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 22 and was made at $67.70 per share for $32835.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30257.0 shares of the ITRI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, GLANVILLE THOMAS S (Director) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $70.07 for $70070.0. The insider now directly holds 11,073 shares of Itron Inc. (ITRI).

Itron Inc. (ITRI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Avista Corporation (AVA) that is trading -20.85% down over the past 12 months. Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) is 4.02% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 30.99% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.01.