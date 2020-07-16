A peek at LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS): Who has invested in It?

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) is -1.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.50 and a high of $7.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The LYTS stock was last observed hovering at around $5.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16%.

Currently trading at $5.96, the stock is -4.03% and -3.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 2.76% at the moment leaves the stock 5.11% off its SMA200. LYTS registered 52.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.76.

The stock witnessed a -6.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.56%, and is 3.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.24% over the week and 6.79% over the month.

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) has around 1065 employees, a market worth around $159.49M and $323.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.58 and Fwd P/E is 29.80. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 138.40% and -18.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.80%).

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LSI Industries Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $75.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.90% in year-over-year returns.

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) Top Institutional Holders

108 institutions hold shares in LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS), with 2.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.22% while institutional investors hold 72.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.30M, and float is at 23.25M with Short Float at 3.90%. Institutions hold 64.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royce & Associates LP with over 2.23 million shares valued at $8.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.52% of the LYTS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.98 million shares valued at $7.47 million to account for 7.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. which holds 1.87 million shares representing 7.15% and valued at over $7.08 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.54% of the shares totaling 1.71 million with a market value of $6.47 million.

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times.

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Orion Energy Systems Inc. (OESX) that is trading 29.82% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 68.5% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.32.