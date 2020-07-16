Ameri Holdings Inc. (AMRH) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Ameri Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) is -19.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.63 and a high of $9.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMRH stock was last observed hovering at around $1.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $1.81, the stock is 3.75% and 14.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 2.84% at the moment leaves the stock -5.42% off its SMA200. AMRH registered -79.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7646 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3801.

The stock witnessed a 2.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 85.07%, and is -9.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.20% over the week and 11.43% over the month.

Ameri Holdings Inc. (AMRH) has around 397 employees, a market worth around $8.18M and $38.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -15.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 188.95% and -80.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.30%).

Ameri Holdings Inc. (AMRH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ameri Holdings Inc. (AMRH) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ameri Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/13/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 86.20% this year.

Ameri Holdings Inc. (AMRH) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in Ameri Holdings Inc. (AMRH), with 839.57k shares held by insiders accounting for 25.86% while institutional investors hold 1.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.18M, and float is at 2.75M with Short Float at 1.39%. Institutions hold 1.33% of the Float.

Ameri Holdings Inc. (AMRH) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ameri Holdings Inc. (AMRH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.