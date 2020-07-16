Analysts suggest La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) could spike 350.45% in a year

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) is 12.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.30 and a high of $11.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The LJPC stock was last observed hovering at around $4.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17%.

Currently trading at $4.44, the stock is -5.66% and -21.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 3.98% at the moment leaves the stock -26.65% off its SMA200. LJPC registered -50.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.9423 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.0479.

The stock witnessed a -16.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.73%, and is -1.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.49% over the week and 6.67% over the month.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) has around 90 employees, a market worth around $121.79M and $26.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 93.04% and -61.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (183.30%).

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) Analyst Forecasts

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.52 with sales reaching $9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 71.80% year-over-year.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) Top Institutional Holders

112 institutions hold shares in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC), with 1.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.99% while institutional investors hold 88.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.24M, and float is at 26.95M with Short Float at 11.80%. Institutions hold 83.61% of the Float.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TANG KEVIN C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that TANG KEVIN C bought 215,812 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 04 at a price of $4.94 per share for a total of $1.07 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8.7 million shares.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that TANG KEVIN C (Director) bought a total of 145,764 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $4.90 per share for $0.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.48 million shares of the LJPC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, TANG KEVIN C (Director) acquired 253,553 shares at an average price of $4.88 for $1.24 million. The insider now directly holds 8,333,898 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC).

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) that is trading -34.90% down over the past 12 months. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) is 46.77% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 25.79% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.16.