Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Analysis & Forecast for July 2020

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) is 0.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $90.06 and a high of $158.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The ASND stock was last observed hovering at around $137.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.04% off its average median price target of $155.56 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.42% off the consensus price target high of $190.10 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -2.89% lower than the price target low of $135.95 for the same period.

Currently trading at $139.88, the stock is -4.37% and -2.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 1.48% at the moment leaves the stock 10.55% off its SMA200. ASND registered 21.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $144.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $134.40.

The stock witnessed a -1.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.20%, and is -3.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.13% over the week and 4.53% over the month.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) has around 330 employees, a market worth around $6.86B and $11.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 55.32% and -11.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.70%).

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/26/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.46 with sales reaching $2.17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -35.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 675.00% in year-over-year returns.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Top Institutional Holders

197 institutions hold shares in Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND), with 652.61k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.36% while institutional investors hold 102.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.99M, and float is at 6.00M with Short Float at 31.80%. Institutions hold 100.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 7.19 million shares valued at $809.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.99% of the ASND Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 4.91 million shares valued at $553.47 million to account for 10.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 4.77 million shares representing 9.95% and valued at over $537.6 million, while Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC holds 7.07% of the shares totaling 3.39 million with a market value of $381.78 million.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Agenus Inc. (AGEN) that is trading 44.14% up over the past 12 months. Amgen Inc. (AMGN) is 42.73% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.49% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.54.