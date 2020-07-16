Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: RA) is -21.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.40 and a high of $23.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The RA stock was last observed hovering at around $16.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $16.72, the stock is 0.04% and 1.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.12% at the moment leaves the stock -13.57% off its SMA200. RA registered -23.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.97.

The stock witnessed a -1.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.22%, and is -1.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.01% over the week and 1.29% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 60.77% and -27.30% from its 52-week high.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) Analyst Forecasts

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) Top Institutional Holders

105 institutions hold shares in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA), with institutional investors hold 12.48% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 12.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Advisor Group, Inc. with over 1.59 million shares valued at $23.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.54% of the RA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 0.74 million shares valued at $10.84 million to account for 1.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 0.67 million shares representing 1.50% and valued at over $9.89 million, while City of London Investment Management Co. Limited holds 1.33% of the shares totaling 0.6 million with a market value of $8.77 million.