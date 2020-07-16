CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

CBIZ Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) is -10.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.85 and a high of $28.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The CBZ stock was last observed hovering at around $23.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.99% off its average median price target of $28.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.8% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 10.89% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.06, the stock is 2.90% and 4.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 4.29% at the moment leaves the stock -2.38% off its SMA200. CBZ registered 15.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.05.

The stock witnessed a 1.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.49%, and is 4.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.67% over the week and 2.97% over the month.

CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) has around 4800 employees, a market worth around $1.29B and $955.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.10 and Fwd P/E is 17.06. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.79% and -16.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CBIZ Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.24 with sales reaching $226.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.60% in year-over-year returns.

CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) Top Institutional Holders

230 institutions hold shares in CBIZ Inc. (CBZ), with 1.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.23% while institutional investors hold 94.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.57M, and float is at 51.87M with Short Float at 0.83%. Institutions hold 91.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 4.46 million shares valued at $93.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.19% of the CBZ Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 4.28 million shares valued at $89.49 million to account for 7.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.67 million shares representing 6.73% and valued at over $76.78 million, while P2 Capital Partners, LLC holds 5.47% of the shares totaling 2.98 million with a market value of $62.39 million.

CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WILEY BENAREE PRATT, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WILEY BENAREE PRATT sold 700 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 01 at a price of $24.02 per share for a total of $16813.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11061.0 shares.

CBIZ Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that GROVE WARE H (C.F.O.) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $25.55 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the CBZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, GROVE WARE H (C.F.O.) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $23.15 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 249,076 shares of CBIZ Inc. (CBZ).

CBIZ Inc. (CBZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) that is trading -29.51% down over the past 12 months. PRGX Global Inc. (PRGX) is -31.73% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 43.84% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.66.