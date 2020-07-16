Check out this: Echo Global Logistics Inc. (ECHO) is on the verge of a huge rally

Echo Global Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) is 13.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.17 and a high of $24.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The ECHO stock was last observed hovering at around $22.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.8%.

Currently trading at $23.41, the stock is 8.10% and 16.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 3.54% at the moment leaves the stock 17.87% off its SMA200. ECHO registered 19.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.35.

The stock witnessed a 12.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.94%, and is 6.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.32% over the week and 4.00% over the month.

Echo Global Logistics Inc. (ECHO) has around 2539 employees, a market worth around $601.64M and $2.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 74.79 and Fwd P/E is 19.44. Profit margin for the company is 0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.21% and -4.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Echo Global Logistics Inc. (ECHO) Analyst Forecasts

Echo Global Logistics Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $469.64M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.00% in year-over-year returns.

Echo Global Logistics Inc. (ECHO) Top Institutional Holders

222 institutions hold shares in Echo Global Logistics Inc. (ECHO), with 690.92k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.60% while institutional investors hold 104.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.01M, and float is at 24.48M with Short Float at 4.84%. Institutions hold 101.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.21 million shares valued at $71.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.81% of the ECHO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.22 million shares valued at $37.96 million to account for 8.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.0 million shares representing 7.50% and valued at over $34.12 million, while ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC holds 5.37% of the shares totaling 1.43 million with a market value of $24.41 million.

Echo Global Logistics Inc. (ECHO) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Echo Global Logistics Inc. (ECHO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Menzel David B, the company’s President & COO. SEC filings show that Menzel David B sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $20.89 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Echo Global Logistics Inc. (ECHO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) that is trading 14.91% up over the past 12 months. Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) is 6.30% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.39% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.56.