CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) turns bullish with gain of 0.83 points

CSG Systems International Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGS) is -18.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.33 and a high of $58.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The CSGS stock was last observed hovering at around $41.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.83% off its average median price target of $58.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.23% off the consensus price target high of $61.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 22.31% higher than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.95, the stock is 0.43% and -5.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 2.02% at the moment leaves the stock -14.00% off its SMA200. CSGS registered -14.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.35.

The stock witnessed a -5.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.44%, and is 6.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.77% over the week and 3.35% over the month.

CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) has around 4339 employees, a market worth around $1.31B and $997.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.01 and Fwd P/E is 12.30. Profit margin for the company is 8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.47% and -28.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.70%).

CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CSG Systems International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.7 with sales reaching $222.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.00% year-over-year.

CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) Top Institutional Holders

346 institutions hold shares in CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS), with 860.7k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.70% while institutional investors hold 105.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.99M, and float is at 28.82M with Short Float at 6.27%. Institutions hold 102.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.48 million shares valued at $229.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.57% of the CSGS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.16 million shares valued at $174.11 million to account for 12.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 2.24 million shares representing 6.79% and valued at over $93.93 million, while Lsv Asset Management holds 4.80% of the shares totaling 1.59 million with a market value of $66.48 million.

CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kennedy Kenneth M, the company’s EVP & Pres, Technlgy & Product. SEC filings show that Kennedy Kenneth M sold 4,653 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 28 at a price of $48.49 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80404.0 shares.

CSG Systems International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Kennedy Kenneth M (EVP & Pres, Technlgy & Product) sold a total of 11,183 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $44.31 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 56795.0 shares of the CSGS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 21, Griess Bret C (CEO and President) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $51.89 for $1.56 million. The insider now directly holds 292,887 shares of CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS).

CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (GEC) that is trading -44.47% down over the past 12 months. Amdocs Limited (DOX) is -6.56% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen 0.0% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.91.