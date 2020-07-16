Dissecting Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) is 13.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.24 and a high of $124.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The LGND stock was last observed hovering at around $119.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.65%.

Currently trading at $118.77, the stock is 5.11% and 8.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -0.54% at the moment leaves the stock 18.12% off its SMA200. LGND registered 1.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $112.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $97.52.

The stock witnessed a 6.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.39%, and is 6.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.61% over the week and 4.77% over the month.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) has around 115 employees, a market worth around $1.86B and $110.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 28.32. Profit margin for the company is -55.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 107.49% and -4.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (45.50%).

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) Analyst Forecasts

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.76 with sales reaching $29.96M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 432.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.90% in year-over-year returns.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) Top Institutional Holders

380 institutions hold shares in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND), with 777.77k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.85% while institutional investors hold 154.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.53M, and float is at 15.41M with Short Float at 58.36%. Institutions hold 147.02% of the Float.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Berkman Charles S, the company’s SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary. SEC filings show that Berkman Charles S sold 11,146 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 04 at a price of $118.59 per share for a total of $1.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40877.0 shares.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that FOEHR MATTHEW W (President and COO) sold a total of 7,225 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $110.00 per share for $0.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the LGND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, FOEHR MATTHEW W (President and COO) disposed off 7,225 shares at an average price of $95.84 for $0.69 million. The insider now directly holds 156,229 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND).

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 52.04% up over the past 12 months. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 33.34% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.89% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 24.23.