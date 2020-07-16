ECOL Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider US Ecology Inc. (ECOL) Now

US Ecology Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOL) is -43.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.94 and a high of $67.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The ECOL stock was last observed hovering at around $32.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72% off its average median price target of $43.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.18% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 8.61% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.90, the stock is -1.26% and -0.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 2.24% at the moment leaves the stock -27.98% off its SMA200. ECOL registered -46.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.17.

The stock witnessed a -1.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.51%, and is 4.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.62% over the week and 4.76% over the month.

US Ecology Inc. (ECOL) has around 3800 employees, a market worth around $1.01B and $795.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 27.62. Profit margin for the company is -34.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.92% and -51.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.10%).

US Ecology Inc. (ECOL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for US Ecology Inc. (ECOL) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

US Ecology Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $221.39M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 38.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 42.10% in year-over-year returns.

US Ecology Inc. (ECOL) Top Institutional Holders

243 institutions hold shares in US Ecology Inc. (ECOL), with 255.23k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.82% while institutional investors hold 80.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.31M, and float is at 31.16M with Short Float at 4.44%. Institutions hold 79.52% of the Float.

US Ecology Inc. (ECOL) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at US Ecology Inc. (ECOL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Dorton Katina, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Dorton Katina bought 1,100 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $36.26 per share for a total of $39886.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4070.0 shares.

US Ecology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that Dorton Katina (Director) sold a total of 1,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $36.18 per share for $39798.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4070.0 shares of the ECOL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, ROMANO STEPHEN A (Director) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $30.37 for $15183.0. The insider now directly holds 14,195 shares of US Ecology Inc. (ECOL).