Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG) Volatility At 2.78%, Should You Add A Position?

Employers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EIG) is -25.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.53 and a high of $45.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The EIG stock was last observed hovering at around $30.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.89% off its average median price target of $40.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.06% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 0.1% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.97, the stock is 5.00% and 4.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 2.96% at the moment leaves the stock -17.90% off its SMA200. EIG registered -28.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.47.

The stock witnessed a 4.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.88%, and is 5.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.78% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG) has around 704 employees, a market worth around $914.85M and $742.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.67 and Fwd P/E is 20.65. Profit margin for the company is 9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.31% and -31.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.30%).

Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Employers Holdings Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $164.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -28.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -19.60% in year-over-year returns.

Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG) Top Institutional Holders

270 institutions hold shares in Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG), with 980.46k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.23% while institutional investors hold 89.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.70M, and float is at 29.42M with Short Float at 3.07%. Institutions hold 86.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.63 million shares valued at $187.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.34% of the EIG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.31 million shares valued at $134.13 million to account for 10.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.55 million shares representing 8.45% and valued at over $103.45 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 3.75% of the shares totaling 1.13 million with a market value of $45.88 million.

Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rogers Lawrence S, the company’s SVP, Chief Underwriting Office. SEC filings show that Rogers Lawrence S sold 1,360 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 at a price of $29.38 per share for a total of $39957.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11598.0 shares.

Employers Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 14 that Blakey Richard W (Director) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 14 and was made at $25.90 per share for $12950.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 54957.0 shares of the EIG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06, McSally Michael J (Director) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $29.54 for $88620.0. The insider now directly holds 9,587 shares of Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG).

Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Anthem Inc. (ANTM) that is trading -12.48% down over the past 12 months. The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) is -22.93% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 26.36% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.96.