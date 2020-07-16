Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ: LAND) stock Surged by 0.81% yesterday

Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ: LAND) is 24.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.61 and a high of $16.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The LAND stock was last observed hovering at around $15.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13%.

Currently trading at $16.11, the stock is 3.69% and 8.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.81% at the moment leaves the stock 22.46% off its SMA200. LAND registered 37.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.58.

The stock witnessed a 3.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.14%, and is 4.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.49% over the week and 3.46% over the month.

Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) has around 70 employees, a market worth around $330.09M and $48.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.64% and -1.58% from its 52-week high.

Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gladstone Land Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $12.69M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -187.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 37.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 51.80% in year-over-year returns.

Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) Top Institutional Holders

136 institutions hold shares in Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND), with 2.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.97% while institutional investors hold 41.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.26M, and float is at 18.79M with Short Float at 3.15%. Institutions hold 36.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.73 million shares valued at $20.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.11% of the LAND Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.27 million shares valued at $15.04 million to account for 5.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 0.36 million shares representing 1.70% and valued at over $4.29 million, while Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. holds 1.55% of the shares totaling 0.33 million with a market value of $3.92 million.

Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ENGLISH MICHELA A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ENGLISH MICHELA A sold 385 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $10.84 per share for a total of $4173.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 845.0 shares.

Gladstone Land Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that LiCalsi Michael (General Counsel and Secretary) bought a total of 800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $10.08 per share for $8064.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1485.0 shares of the LAND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Parrish Lewis (CFO) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $10.13 for $5065.0. The insider now directly holds 3,500 shares of Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND).

Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT) that is trading -4.95% down over the past 12 months. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) is 6.38% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 35.5% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.73.