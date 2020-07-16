Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) is -24.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.82 and a high of $5.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLMT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $2.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.86% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -37.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.74, the stock is 11.85% and 11.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 4.18% at the moment leaves the stock -7.65% off its SMA200. CLMT registered -43.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5831 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.7383.

The stock witnessed a -1.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 69.14%, and is 13.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.65% over the week and 9.27% over the month.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) has around 1500 employees, a market worth around $217.39M and $3.29B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 234.15% and -45.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) Analyst Forecasts

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13 with sales reaching $496.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -33.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -37.20% in year-over-year returns.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) Top Institutional Holders

67 institutions hold shares in Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT), with 16.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.83% while institutional investors hold 21.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 78.40M, and float is at 61.69M with Short Float at 0.91%. Institutions hold 17.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Adams Asset Advisors, LLC with over 4.33 million shares valued at $4.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.56% of the CLMT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Knott (David M.) with 2.02 million shares valued at $2.12 million to account for 2.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Evermore Global Advisors, LLC which holds 1.65 million shares representing 2.12% and valued at over $1.73 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 0.73% of the shares totaling 0.57 million with a market value of $0.59 million.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 56 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Jennings H. Keith, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Jennings H. Keith bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $1.80 per share for a total of $3595.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Jennings H. Keith (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $1.90 per share for $14230.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the CLMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Jennings H. Keith (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 12,000 shares at an average price of $1.93 for $23100.0. The insider now directly holds 95,802 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT).

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading -32.04% down over the past 12 months. CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) is -63.24% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -37.16% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.52.