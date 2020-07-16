Here is a breakdown of the Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA) stock performance

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKCA) is -24.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.00 and a high of $25.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The AKCA stock was last observed hovering at around $12.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.62% off its average median price target of $27.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.61% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 35.65% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.87, the stock is -8.22% and -12.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 5.06% at the moment leaves the stock -22.78% off its SMA200. AKCA registered -42.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.78.

The stock witnessed a -8.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.82%, and is -7.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.13% over the week and 5.55% over the month.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA) has around 294 employees, a market worth around $1.33B and $340.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.87% and -49.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.35 with sales reaching $30.93M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 115.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -77.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.20% in year-over-year returns.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA) Top Institutional Holders

126 institutions hold shares in Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA), with 84.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 82.88% while institutional investors hold 121.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 77.10M, and float is at 17.36M with Short Float at 17.87%. Institutions hold 20.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 10.7 million shares valued at $152.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.58% of the AKCA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bellevue Group AG with 3.2 million shares valued at $45.82 million to account for 3.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.81 million shares representing 1.79% and valued at over $25.91 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.38% of the shares totaling 1.39 million with a market value of $19.91 million.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Patterson Joshua F., the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that Patterson Joshua F. sold 335 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $11.76 per share for a total of $3938.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14614.0 shares.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that Jenne Kyle (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 779 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $11.75 per share for $9153.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52732.0 shares of the AKCA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, O’Dea Louis (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 3,198 shares at an average price of $11.75 for $37579.0. The insider now directly holds 61,602 shares of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA).

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is -6.24% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.94% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.52.