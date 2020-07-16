International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ: IBOC) growth is a big Buy opportunity

International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ: IBOC) is -26.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.60 and a high of $44.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The IBOC stock was last observed hovering at around $29.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.15% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -44.5% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -44.5% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.79, the stock is 4.98% and 6.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 7.25% at the moment leaves the stock -9.54% off its SMA200. IBOC registered -13.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.24.

The stock witnessed a 4.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.39%, and is 8.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.38% over the week and 4.59% over the month.

International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC) has around 2869 employees, a market worth around $1.92B and $485.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.08. Profit margin for the company is 38.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.78% and -27.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.00%).

International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

International Bancshares Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.90% this year.

International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC) Top Institutional Holders

252 institutions hold shares in International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC), with 10.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.42% while institutional investors hold 76.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 65.07M, and float is at 53.06M with Short Float at 1.92%. Institutions hold 64.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.55 million shares valued at $176.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.36% of the IBOC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.86 million shares valued at $157.59 million to account for 9.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 4.79 million shares representing 7.57% and valued at over $128.68 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.17% of the shares totaling 2.0 million with a market value of $53.84 million.

International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MILES RUDOLPH, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MILES RUDOLPH bought 366 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $27.70 per share for a total of $10138.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3939.0 shares.

International Bancshares Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that DE ANDA JAVIER (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $28.04 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the IBOC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, DE ANDA JAVIER (Director) acquired 2,144 shares at an average price of $28.15 for $60354.0. The insider now directly holds 18,874 shares of International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC).

International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) that is trading -24.93% down over the past 12 months. Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) is -16.62% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.45% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.94 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.86.