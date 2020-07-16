Is Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) a good stock to buy now?

Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) is -62.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.12 and a high of $12.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The VRA stock was last observed hovering at around $4.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17%.

Currently trading at $4.37, the stock is -1.99% and -12.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 4.05% at the moment leaves the stock -45.59% off its SMA200. VRA registered -61.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.1623 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.6214.

The stock witnessed a -20.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.15%, and is 6.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.99% over the week and 8.39% over the month.

Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) has around 2700 employees, a market worth around $144.30M and $473.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.69. Profit margin for the company is -0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.06% and -65.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) Analyst Forecasts

Vera Bradley Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $100.48M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -16.10% in year-over-year returns.

Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) Top Institutional Holders

200 institutions hold shares in Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA), with 11.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.16% while institutional investors hold 101.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.33M, and float is at 22.18M with Short Float at 6.90%. Institutions hold 66.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.52 million shares valued at $14.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.57% of the VRA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.85 million shares valued at $11.73 million to account for 8.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.72 million shares representing 5.16% and valued at over $7.08 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 3.07% of the shares totaling 1.02 million with a market value of $4.22 million.

Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by McEvoy Matthew, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that McEvoy Matthew bought 22,037 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $4.23 per share for a total of $93217.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 81846.0 shares.

Vera Bradley Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that McEvoy Matthew (Director) bought a total of 13,341 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $5.06 per share for $67505.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 59809.0 shares of the VRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 24, Miller P. Michael (Director) acquired 883,340 shares at an average price of $11.73 for $10.36 million. The insider now directly holds 3,907,467 shares of Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA).

Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is trading -16.22% down over the past 12 months. Tapestry Inc. (TPR) is -55.06% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.65% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.04.