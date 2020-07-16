J.Jill Inc. (JILL) down -44.25% since start of the year

J.Jill Inc. (NYSE: JILL) is -44.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.31 and a high of $2.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The JILL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $0.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -26.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -26.0% lower than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.63, the stock is -12.07% and 0.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 4.70% at the moment leaves the stock -38.70% off its SMA200. JILL registered -73.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6961 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7611.

The stock witnessed a -7.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 65.70%, and is -12.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.29% over the week and 10.67% over the month.

J.Jill Inc. (JILL) has around 1400 employees, a market worth around $29.10M and $691.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.23% and -75.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-40.00%).

J.Jill Inc. (JILL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for J.Jill Inc. (JILL) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

J.Jill Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $146.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -525.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.60% year-over-year.

J.Jill Inc. (JILL) Top Institutional Holders

93 institutions hold shares in J.Jill Inc. (JILL), with 3.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.14% while institutional investors hold 84.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.04M, and float is at 15.01M with Short Float at 24.98%. Institutions hold 78.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 1.3 million shares valued at $0.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.96% of the JILL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.28 million shares valued at $0.71 million to account for 2.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.72 million shares representing 1.64% and valued at over $0.4 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.16% of the shares totaling 0.51 million with a market value of $0.28 million.

J.Jill Inc. (JILL) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at J.Jill Inc. (JILL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rahamim Michael, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Rahamim Michael bought 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $0.74 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.42 million shares.

J.Jill Inc. (JILL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include L Brands Inc. (LB) that is trading -31.69% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.9% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.23.