Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) makes 1.95% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRTN) is 24.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.01 and a high of $26.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The MRTN stock was last observed hovering at around $26.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $27.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.9% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -27.19% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.71, the stock is 5.81% and 7.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 1.99% at the moment leaves the stock 21.15% off its SMA200. MRTN registered 46.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.36.

The stock witnessed a 8.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.66%, and is 1.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.05% over the week and 3.38% over the month.

Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) has around 4087 employees, a market worth around $1.42B and $862.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.06 and Fwd P/E is 22.73. Profit margin for the company is 7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.83% and -0.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.00%).

Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) Analyst Forecasts

Marten Transport Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $205.37M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.20% in year-over-year returns.

Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) Top Institutional Holders

254 institutions hold shares in Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN), with 16.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.18% while institutional investors hold 102.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.81M, and float is at 38.85M with Short Float at 2.45%. Institutions hold 72.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.22 million shares valued at $127.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.34% of the MRTN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 4.55 million shares valued at $93.31 million to account for 8.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Victory Capital Management Inc. which holds 2.75 million shares representing 5.02% and valued at over $56.46 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.47% of the shares totaling 2.45 million with a market value of $50.29 million.

Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MARTEN RANDOLPH L, the company’s Chairman of the Board and CEO. SEC filings show that MARTEN RANDOLPH L sold 13,534 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $24.67 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11.82 million shares.

Marten Transport Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 07 that HAGNESS LARRY B (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 07 and was made at $24.69 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the MRTN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06, TURNER JOHN H (Exec. VP of Sales & Marketing) disposed off 4,260 shares at an average price of $25.17 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 69,728 shares of Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN).

Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (PTSI) that is trading -44.52% down over the past 12 months. USA Truck Inc. (USAK) is -11.64% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.49% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.21.