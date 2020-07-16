Nelnet Inc. (NNI) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with -20.52% Upside

Nelnet Inc. (NYSE: NNI) is 3.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.70 and a high of $69.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The NNI stock was last observed hovering at around $59.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.09% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -20.52% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -20.52% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.26, the stock is 19.85% and 22.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 1.84% at the moment leaves the stock 11.34% off its SMA200. NNI registered 2.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $50.70.

The stock witnessed a 23.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.27%, and is 9.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.39% over the week and 3.56% over the month.

Nelnet Inc. (NNI) has around 6600 employees, a market worth around $2.32B and $1.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.39 and Fwd P/E is 10.50. Profit margin for the company is 3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.20% and -13.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

Nelnet Inc. (NNI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nelnet Inc. (NNI) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nelnet Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.42 with sales reaching $331.24M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 34.20% in year-over-year returns.

Nelnet Inc. (NNI) Top Institutional Holders

185 institutions hold shares in Nelnet Inc. (NNI), with 14.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 38.24% while institutional investors hold 86.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.96M, and float is at 16.28M with Short Float at 1.46%. Institutions hold 53.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 2.39 million shares valued at $108.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.55% of the NNI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.07 million shares valued at $94.07 million to account for 7.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc which holds 1.46 million shares representing 5.25% and valued at over $66.46 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.87% of the shares totaling 1.36 million with a market value of $61.71 million.

Nelnet Inc. (NNI) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Nelnet Inc. (NNI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Butterfield Shelby J, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Butterfield Shelby J sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $48.85 per share for a total of $4.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Nelnet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that DUNLAP MICHAEL S (Executive Chairman of Board) bought a total of 1,347,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $44.57 per share for $60.04 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.6 million shares of the NNI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, DUNLAP MICHAEL S (Executive Chairman of Board) disposed off 1,347,200 shares at an average price of $44.57 for $60.04 million. The insider now directly holds 1,600,000 shares of Nelnet Inc. (NNI).

Nelnet Inc. (NNI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Navient Corporation (NAVI) that is trading -45.31% down over the past 12 months. Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) is 8.26% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.3% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.51.