Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Is Up 21.22% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) is 21.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.91 and a high of $79.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The NEOG stock was last observed hovering at around $77.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.12% off its average median price target of $88.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.1% off the consensus price target high of $88.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 10.1% higher than the price target low of $88.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $79.11, the stock is 5.01% and 11.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 1.44% at the moment leaves the stock 18.36% off its SMA200. NEOG registered 23.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $73.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $67.32.

The stock witnessed a 10.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.20%, and is 1.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.84% over the week and 3.35% over the month.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) has around 1682 employees, a market worth around $4.17B and $418.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 70.76 and Fwd P/E is 64.84. Profit margin for the company is 14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.75% and -0.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Neogen Corporation (NEOG) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Neogen Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/15/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.3 with sales reaching $112.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.90% in year-over-year returns.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Top Institutional Holders

360 institutions hold shares in Neogen Corporation (NEOG), with 506.36k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.96% while institutional investors hold 98.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.80M, and float is at 52.41M with Short Float at 5.17%. Institutions hold 97.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.77 million shares valued at $520.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.73% of the NEOG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Brown Capital Management, Inc. with 6.66 million shares valued at $445.96 million to account for 12.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.64 million shares representing 10.70% and valued at over $377.68 million, while Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 4.34% of the shares totaling 2.29 million with a market value of $153.31 million.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Neogen Corporation (NEOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lilly Jason Warren, the company’s Vice President. SEC filings show that Lilly Jason Warren sold 885 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 at a price of $64.00 per share for a total of $56640.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10409.0 shares.

Neogen Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 21 that HERBERT JAMES L (Director) sold a total of 19,368 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 21 and was made at $66.13 per share for $1.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 604.0 shares of the NEOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03, HERBERT JAMES L (Director) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $63.16 for $1.26 million. The insider now directly holds 19,972 shares of Neogen Corporation (NEOG).

Neogen Corporation (NEOG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 37.21% up over the past 12 months. Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) is 111.07% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.54% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.48.