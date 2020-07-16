New Big Money Means Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE: CLH) is -29.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.45 and a high of $88.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLH stock was last observed hovering at around $58.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.08%.

Currently trading at $60.13, the stock is 2.08% and 3.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 3.58% at the moment leaves the stock -13.55% off its SMA200. CLH registered -13.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $60.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $64.17.

The stock witnessed a 0.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.90%, and is 5.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.30% over the week and 3.54% over the month.

Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) has around 14400 employees, a market worth around $3.28B and $3.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.16 and Fwd P/E is 37.19. Profit margin for the company is 3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.18% and -31.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) Analyst Forecasts

Clean Harbors Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $695.28M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.00% in year-over-year returns.

Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) Top Institutional Holders

393 institutions hold shares in Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH), with 4.27M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.68% while institutional investors hold 99.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.76M, and float is at 51.28M with Short Float at 2.36%. Institutions hold 91.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 6.8 million shares valued at $349.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.23% of the CLH Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.71 million shares valued at $241.77 million to account for 8.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.53 million shares representing 8.15% and valued at over $232.56 million, while ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC holds 5.53% of the shares totaling 3.07 million with a market value of $157.87 million.

Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) Insider Activity

A total of 83 insider transactions have happened at Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Marlin Rod, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Marlin Rod sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $69.00 per share for a total of $69000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2064.0 shares.

Clean Harbors Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Marlin Rod (Director) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $69.00 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35230.0 shares of the CLH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 28, Dugas Eric J. (SVP Finance, Controller & CAO) disposed off 1,200 shares at an average price of $61.78 for $74136.0. The insider now directly holds 19,426 shares of Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH).

Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) that is trading 26.59% up over the past 12 months. Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) is 66.58% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.7% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.37.