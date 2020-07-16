ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -19.38% Change This Year

ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is -19.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.67 and a high of $96.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The OGS stock was last observed hovering at around $75.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $86.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.74% off the consensus price target high of $94.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -9.33% lower than the price target low of $69.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $75.44, the stock is -0.27% and -3.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.19% at the moment leaves the stock -12.79% off its SMA200. OGS registered -16.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $78.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $84.13.

The stock witnessed a -2.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.72%, and is 0.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.04% over the week and 2.93% over the month.

ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $3.93B and $1.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.75 and Fwd P/E is 19.63. Profit margin for the company is 12.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.49% and -22.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ONE Gas Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.45 with sales reaching $274.51M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.10% year-over-year.

ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) Top Institutional Holders

428 institutions hold shares in ONE Gas Inc. (OGS), with 913.52k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.73% while institutional investors hold 80.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.01M, and float is at 51.94M with Short Float at 2.29%. Institutions hold 79.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.37 million shares valued at $532.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.05% of the OGS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.46 million shares valued at $456.3 million to account for 10.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 3.74 million shares representing 7.07% and valued at over $312.53 million, while American Century Companies, Inc. holds 5.91% of the shares totaling 3.12 million with a market value of $261.3 million.

ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GIBSON JOHN WILLIAM, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GIBSON JOHN WILLIAM bought 3,417 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $72.65 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

ONE Gas Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that GIBSON JOHN WILLIAM (Director) bought a total of 1,282 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $79.93 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the OGS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, GIBSON JOHN WILLIAM (Director) acquired 323 shares at an average price of $79.93 for $25817.0. The insider now directly holds 269,277 shares of ONE Gas Inc. (OGS).

ONE Gas Inc. (OGS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) that is trading -19.34% down over the past 12 months. CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) is -33.22% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 24.82% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.84.