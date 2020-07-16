Positives for Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) as stock gains in recent trading

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) is -85.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.71 and a high of $8.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The EYES stock was last observed hovering at around $0.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.4% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 91.4% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.86, the stock is -12.63% and -16.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 2.39% at the moment leaves the stock -78.16% off its SMA200. EYES registered -86.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -84.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.0367 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.7025.

The stock witnessed a -27.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.22%, and is -1.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.40% over the week and 7.29% over the month.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) has around 112 employees, a market worth around $19.11M and $2.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 21.13% and -90.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-465.10%).

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) Analyst Forecasts

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.41 with sales reaching $240k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 46.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -71.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -81.30% in year-over-year returns.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) Top Institutional Holders

33 institutions hold shares in Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES), with 9.95M shares held by insiders accounting for 43.05% while institutional investors hold 39.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.65M, and float is at 13.16M with Short Float at 4.48%. Institutions hold 22.66% of the Float.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McGuire Jonathan Will, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that McGuire Jonathan Will sold 1,793 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 20 at a price of $5.44 per share for a total of $9754.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23826.0 shares.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 20 that McGuire Jonathan Will (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 3,902 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 20 and was made at $0.81 per share for $3151.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the EYES stock.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Invacare Corporation (IVC) that is trading 50.63% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.05% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.36.