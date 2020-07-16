Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB) is -25.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.59 and a high of $64.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The SPB stock was last observed hovering at around $46.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.83% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.87% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -19.22% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.69, the stock is 4.14% and 5.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 1.77% at the moment leaves the stock -6.20% off its SMA200. SPB registered -8.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.27.

The stock witnessed a 4.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.27%, and is 6.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.32% over the week and 3.90% over the month.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) has around 13000 employees, a market worth around $2.02B and $3.82B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.25. Profit margin for the company is -6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 143.44% and -26.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.94 with sales reaching $936.22M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -135.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.40% in year-over-year returns.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) Top Institutional Holders

421 institutions hold shares in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB), with 1.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.60% while institutional investors hold 111.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.10M, and float is at 41.71M with Short Float at 4.54%. Institutions hold 107.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 6.88 million shares valued at $250.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.99% of the SPB Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.55 million shares valued at $165.42 million to account for 10.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fortress Investment Group LLC which holds 3.86 million shares representing 8.95% and valued at over $140.22 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.70% of the shares totaling 2.02 million with a market value of $73.56 million.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Smeltser Jeremy W, the company’s EVP, CFO. SEC filings show that Smeltser Jeremy W bought 8,305 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 13 at a price of $60.17 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8305.0 shares.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that Maura David M (Executive Chairman and CEO) bought a total of 16,709 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $59.84 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.39 million shares of the SPB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 17, Maura David M (Executive Chairman and CEO) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $62.73 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 371,148 shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB).