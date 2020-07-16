SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) picks momentum as shares drop -3.71%

SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC) is 31.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.28 and a high of $77.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The SPSC stock was last observed hovering at around $72.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72% off its average median price target of $74.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.19% off the consensus price target high of $81.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -11.92% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $72.75, the stock is -2.15% and 6.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 1.00% at the moment leaves the stock 29.05% off its SMA200. SPSC registered 41.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $72.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $58.01.

The stock witnessed a 3.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.29%, and is -3.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.76% over the week and 2.98% over the month.

SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) has around 1363 employees, a market worth around $2.57B and $286.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 71.67 and Fwd P/E is 48.08. Profit margin for the company is 12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 132.58% and -6.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) Analyst Forecasts

SPS Commerce Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.31 with sales reaching $74.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.50% in year-over-year returns.

SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) Top Institutional Holders

347 institutions hold shares in SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC), with 174.29k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.50% while institutional investors hold 99.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.07M, and float is at 34.79M with Short Float at 2.76%. Institutions hold 98.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.83 million shares valued at $271.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.70% of the SPSC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.51 million shares valued at $116.84 million to account for 7.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC which holds 1.36 million shares representing 3.88% and valued at over $63.11 million, while Granahan Investment Management Inc. holds 3.27% of the shares totaling 1.14 million with a market value of $53.16 million.

SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) Insider Activity

A total of 78 insider transactions have happened at SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Black Archie C., the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Black Archie C. sold 11,973 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $70.38 per share for a total of $0.84 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80509.0 shares.

SPS Commerce Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Black Archie C. (CEO) sold a total of 407 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $70.01 per share for $28494.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 80509.0 shares of the SPSC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, Black Archie C. (CEO) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $67.99 for $1.36 million. The insider now directly holds 80,509 shares of SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC).

SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) that is trading 19.77% up over the past 12 months. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -14.30% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.25% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.65.