The incline in HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HONE) is -25.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.45 and a high of $11.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The HONE stock was last observed hovering at around $7.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41%.

Currently trading at $8.20, the stock is -0.71% and 0.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 5.26% at the moment leaves the stock -13.12% off its SMA200. HONE registered -21.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.96.

The stock witnessed a -7.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.01%, and is 2.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.75% over the week and 4.52% over the month.

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE) has around 675 employees, a market worth around $457.23M and $154.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.52 and Fwd P/E is 34.89. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.13% and -26.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $27.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.40% in year-over-year returns.

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE) Top Institutional Holders

156 institutions hold shares in HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE), with 22.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 40.89% while institutional investors hold 78.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.36M, and float is at 34.51M with Short Float at 5.93%. Institutions hold 46.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 5.45 million shares valued at $41.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.32% of the HONE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is AllianceBernstein, L.P. with 2.84 million shares valued at $21.39 million to account for 4.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.77 million shares representing 4.74% and valued at over $20.84 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.09% of the shares totaling 1.81 million with a market value of $13.6 million.

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CASEY JOSEPH F, the company’s President and COO. SEC filings show that CASEY JOSEPH F bought 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $7.31 per share for a total of $25585.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that CASEY JOSEPH F (President and COO) bought a total of 10,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $7.53 per share for $79085.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the HONE stock.