These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HBNC) is -46.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.42 and a high of $19.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The HBNC stock was last observed hovering at around $9.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.63% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.67% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 19.2% higher than the price target low of $12.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.10, the stock is 1.23% and -0.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 6.60% at the moment leaves the stock -30.08% off its SMA200. HBNC registered -37.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.62.

The stock witnessed a -2.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.20%, and is 6.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.32% over the week and 5.26% over the month.

Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC) has around 839 employees, a market worth around $421.97M and $214.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.75 and Fwd P/E is 9.23. Profit margin for the company is 31.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.05% and -48.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.40%).

Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC) Analyst Forecasts

Horizon Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.24 with sales reaching $53.15M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.60% year-over-year.

Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC) Top Institutional Holders

174 institutions hold shares in Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC), with 4.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.85% while institutional investors hold 58.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.66M, and float is at 39.02M with Short Float at 1.80%. Institutions hold 51.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.78 million shares valued at $27.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.35% of the HBNC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.95 million shares valued at $19.2 million to account for 4.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.81 million shares representing 4.14% and valued at over $17.89 million, while Advisory Research, Inc. holds 3.93% of the shares totaling 1.72 million with a market value of $16.94 million.

Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PAIRITZ PETER L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PAIRITZ PETER L bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $14.85 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Horizon Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that Kuhn Dennis (Director) sold a total of 4,575 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $15.87 per share for $72605.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13527.0 shares of the HBNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, SECOR MARK E (Executive Vice President) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $18.77 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 2,464 shares of Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC).

Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Financial Corporation (THFF) that is trading -11.70% down over the past 12 months. First Merchants Corporation (FRME) is -30.56% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 58.36% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.29.